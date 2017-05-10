Your Password Is Terrible and Everyon...

Your Password Is Terrible and Everyone Wants to Fix That

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The WHIR

Headlines about mass data breaches have become ominously routine, and yet password convenience still trumps security for most people. That's why, year after year, the world's most popular log-on remains "123456," a password so obvious it accounted for 17 percent of the 10 million compromised passwords analyzed by Keeper Security, which sells a log-in management service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The WHIR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... Tue Logical 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) May 4 jonathanriise 718
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr 21 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr 10 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr 9 cantshutitoff 1
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) Apr '17 Jess 11
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Mar '17 Stevecarr123 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,280 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC