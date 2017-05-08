Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconnect me from the interneta
Dr. Herbert Lin, one of the nation's pre-eminent thinkers on cybersecurity policy, shuns the internet-connected devices that fill some American homes. He'll have nothing to do with "smart" refrigerators, hands-free home speakers he can call by name, intelligent thermostats and the like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 4
|jonathanriise
|718
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar '17
|gandolf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC