White House: Blame cyberattack on hackers, not spy agencies
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser has a message to those blaming U.S. intelligence agencies for the cyberattack encircling the globe: Don't point a finger at the National Security Agency. Blame the hackers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|brent wuss
|721
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|Mon
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|Mon
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC