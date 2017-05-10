What we know about US probes of Russian meddling in 2016 election

President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey on May 9 renewed attention to allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election campaign to benefit Trump. The following describes what is publicly known and not known about U.S. investigations into meddling and possible collusion between Russia and members of the Trump campaign: Former President Barack Obama ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to assess whether Russia tried to intervene in the election after a cyber attack on the Democratic National Committee in July 2016 and the publication of thousands of hacked personal emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign manager in the month before the Nov. 8 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.