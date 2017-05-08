What it takes to be a security architect

Security architects are the people responsible for maintaining the security of their organizations' computer systems, and as such they must be able to think as hackers do in order to anticipate the tactics attackers can use to gain unauthorized access to those systems, according to the InfoSec Institute. Anyone in this position can expect to have to work odd hours on occasion, and needs to be constantly up to date on the latest security threats and available tools.

