WannaCry invasion preventable with patch, security updates
The installation of the official Microsoft patch and security software updates can be an effective way to protect computers from attacks of the WannaCry ransomware, Russian security software company Kaspersky Lab said in a recent interview with Xinhua. A massive number of organizations across the globe have been targeted by the malware since May 12. Hackers used the Trojan encrypter WannaCry to lock computers and demand a payment for the decryption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 15
|brent wuss
|719
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC