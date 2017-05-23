WannaCry invasion preventable with pa...

WannaCry invasion preventable with patch, security updates

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The installation of the official Microsoft patch and security software updates can be an effective way to protect computers from attacks of the WannaCry ransomware, Russian security software company Kaspersky Lab said in a recent interview with Xinhua. A massive number of organizations across the globe have been targeted by the malware since May 12. Hackers used the Trojan encrypter WannaCry to lock computers and demand a payment for the decryption.

