United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust confirms it is affected by 'cyber attack'
The trust which runs Boston, Grantham and Lincoln hospitals has confirmed it has been attacked by a cyber attack reported to be 'creeping' across the country. The attack is reported to block health care professionals from accessing patient records and ask for money in return for unlocking them.
