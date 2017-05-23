U.S. Businesses Warned About Ransomwa...

U.S. Businesses Warned About Ransomware Cyber Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

In light of the ransomware cyber-attack on a United Kingdom hospital and across Europe last week, Joseph R. Riccie, CPA, a partner with the nationally ranked top-30 CPA firm WithumSmith+Brown, PC , offers the following commentary regarding the need to appropriately identify risks and vulnerabilities in healthcare settings nationwide. The latest strike comes about a year after similar attacks on Kentucky and California hospitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) May 15 brent wuss 719
News A screen shot of the page computers infected wi... May 15 Hey Dude 1
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr '17 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr '17 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr '17 cantshutitoff 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,774 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC