U.K. Hospitals Turn Away Patients After Major Cyber Attack

British hospitals urged people with non-emergency conditions to stay away after a cyber attack affected large parts of the country's National Health Service. Sixteen NHS organizations were hit in the U.K. on Friday, while a large number of Spanish companies were also attacked using ransomware.

