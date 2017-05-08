Thousands Of Enterprise PCs Potentially Affected By Intel vPro Security Flaw
Thousands of enterprise PCs could potentially be vulnerable to a security flaw on Intel's vPro processors, enabling hackers to hijack computers remotely, Intel acknowledged on Monday. The news comes a week after Intel said there is a critical flaw in the remote management features of processors in its Active Management Technology, Intel Small Business Technology, and Intel Standard Manageability technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 4
|jonathanriise
|718
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar '17
|gandolf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC