Thousands Of Enterprise PCs Potentially Affected By Intel vPro Security Flaw

Thousands of enterprise PCs could potentially be vulnerable to a security flaw on Intel's vPro processors, enabling hackers to hijack computers remotely, Intel acknowledged on Monday. The news comes a week after Intel said there is a critical flaw in the remote management features of processors in its Active Management Technology, Intel Small Business Technology, and Intel Standard Manageability technology.

