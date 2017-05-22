The UK's voting system is probably safe from cyber attacks, but voters are more susceptible
Accusations of cyber attacks have plagued recent elections worldwide. Here's how the UK election could be hacked There has been a worrying upswing in attempts by cyber criminals - and, it is rumoured, foreign governments - to affect political systems worldwide over recent years.
