The Threat Within: Securing Your Dist...

The Threat Within: Securing Your District's Websites and Infrastructure Against Cyber Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: T.H.E. Journal

Today more than ever, education institutions need to step up their network security by implementing strong cyber security tools to protect their schools' websites, infrastructure and meet the demands of their online learning platforms. As the director of network and infrastructure at the largest school district in inland Southern California, the Corona-Norco Unified School District , I quickly learned the possible impact of not heeding this call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at T.H.E. Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Thu jonathanriise 718
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr 21 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr 10 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr 9 cantshutitoff 1
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) Apr 6 Jess 11
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Mar '17 Stevecarr123 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar '17 gandolf 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,810,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC