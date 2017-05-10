The Latest: Researcher who helped hal...

The Latest: Researcher who helped halt cyberattack applauded

In a post on its website, Britain's National Cyber Security Center said that by registering a domain name that unexpectedly stopped the spread of the malware, the anonymous Britain-based cyber specialist, known as Malware Tech, had prevented further infections and "already resulted in preventing over 100,000 potential infections." A U.S. cybersecurity researcher who helped halt a global cyberattack says he's pleased that the outbreak was stopped fairly quickly but he worried about the possibility of another attack in the next few days.

