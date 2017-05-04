That Gmail phishing attack has taken a bizarre turn

The Gmail phishing attack that played out across Google's billion-user email platform Wednesday afternoon was "particularly insidious" and created by someone with considerable skill, say cybersecurity experts. The scam involved sending users a malicious link from what looked like a familiar contact; when users clicked it and logged on, the hacker gained access to their Gmail credentials, thereby getting the keys to the kingdom for a user's entire online life - and enabling the virus to replicate itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.