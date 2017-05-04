That Gmail phishing attack has taken a bizarre turn
The Gmail phishing attack that played out across Google's billion-user email platform Wednesday afternoon was "particularly insidious" and created by someone with considerable skill, say cybersecurity experts. The scam involved sending users a malicious link from what looked like a familiar contact; when users clicked it and logged on, the hacker gained access to their Gmail credentials, thereby getting the keys to the kingdom for a user's entire online life - and enabling the virus to replicate itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|jonathanriise
|718
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar '17
|gandolf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC