Teenagers who became hackers
The National Collegiate Cybersecurity Competition is an annual event that seeks to get college students involved in cybersecurity. This year, as usual, the kids were playing defense , but many of the competitors had certain black-hat incidents in their past, having hacked systems as varied as insulin pump, a connect avionics system, and a beer kegerator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|3 hr
|Logical
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 4
|jonathanriise
|718
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC