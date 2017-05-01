Sudbury college in damage control mode after data held for ransom
Damage control is priority number one for the tech department at Cambrian College after their information systems were taken down on April 27. Damage control is priority number one for the tech department at Cambrian College after their information systems were taken down on April 27 . A ransomware virus knocked a number of services offline, locking students and professors out of their systems at a critical time in the school year.
