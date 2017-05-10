Seven hospitals affected by cyber attack still in need of support
Seven hospitals were still unable to accept emergency patients two days after a global cyber attack brought down dozens of NHS systems. Dr Anne Rainsberry, NHS incident director, said: "We have been working with 47 organisations providing urgent and emergency care who have been infected to varying degrees.
