Senators introduce a bill to hack the Department of Homeland Security
On Thursday, Senators Maggie Hassan and Rob Portman introduced the Hack DHS Act to establish a federal bug bounty program in the Department of Homeland Security. Bug bounty programs let hackers test the security of technical systems.
