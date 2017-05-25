Senators introduce a bill to hack the...

Senators introduce a bill to hack the Department of Homeland Security

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

On Thursday, Senators Maggie Hassan and Rob Portman introduced the Hack DHS Act to establish a federal bug bounty program in the Department of Homeland Security. Bug bounty programs let hackers test the security of technical systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... Thu theyroll 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Thu Casey 720
News A screen shot of the page computers infected wi... May 15 Hey Dude 1
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr '17 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr '17 churchterror 2
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 281,307,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC