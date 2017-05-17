Self-Important Hacker Leaks 'Orange Is the New Black'

As if women, people of color, and queer people have not been assailed enough since Donald Trump took office in late January, an anonymous hacker who goes by the self-aggrandizing handle "The Dark Overlord," hacked, held hostage, and leaked the first 10 episodes of Orange Is the New Black's season 5 more than a month before the June 9 premiere. The hacker released the episodes to the file-sharing site Pirate Bay on Saturday, after Netflix, which produces the Emmy-winning OITNB , failed to comply with demands to fork over an undisclosed sum of money, Variety reported.

