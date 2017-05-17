Self-Important Hacker Leaks 'Orange I...

Self-Important Hacker Leaks 'Orange Is the New Black'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

As if women, people of color, and queer people have not been assailed enough since Donald Trump took office in late January, an anonymous hacker who goes by the self-aggrandizing handle "The Dark Overlord," hacked, held hostage, and leaked the first 10 episodes of Orange Is the New Black's season 5 more than a month before the June 9 premiere. The hacker released the episodes to the file-sharing site Pirate Bay on Saturday, after Netflix, which produces the Emmy-winning OITNB , failed to comply with demands to fork over an undisclosed sum of money, Variety reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 25 JP MORGAN 717
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr 21 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr 10 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr 9 cantshutitoff 1
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) Apr 6 Jess 11
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Mar '17 Stevecarr123 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar '17 gandolf 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,935 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC