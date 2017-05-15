Saskatchewan government network hit with cyber attack that's causing sporadic outages
International investigators hunted on May 13 for those behind an unprecedented cyber-attack that affected systems in dozens of countries, including at banks, hospitals and government agencies Spokeswoman Kathy Young says the government network is being flooded, causing sporadic outages of the Saskatchewan.ca website and other issues. Over the past four days, organizations in 150 countries have been attacked by malware that locks computers and forces users to pay a ransom to get their files back.
