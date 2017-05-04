Russian City Under Fire Over Paper's ...

Russian City Under Fire Over Paper's Homophobic Slur, Blames Hackers For 'False' Apology

10 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

A screen grab from the official newspaper of the Russian city of Murmansk with a banner headline claiming its website had been attacked by "militant fag**ts." A Russian city administration has backed its official newspaper in an escalating dispute over a homophobic slur and accused hackers of breaching its website to publish a fake apology.

