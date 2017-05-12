Russia-Backed Hackers Suspected in Cyber Attacks of Baltic Energy Networks
Suspected Russia-backed hackers have launched exploratory cyber attacks against the energy networks of the Baltic states, sources said, raising security concerns inside the West's main military alliance, NATO. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, all members of NATO and the European Union, are on the political front line of tensions between the West and Moscow.
