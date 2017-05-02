Research shows vulnerability of downloaded apps
Researchers from the University of Michigan discovered that hundreds of applications in the Google PlayStore have security hole that allows actors to steal users data. The worst thing is through this backdoor, hackers can even implant malware in smartphones and access the instrument for fraudulent activities.
