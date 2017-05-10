Ransomware attack
Britain's health service was hit Friday by a huge international cyberattack that froze computers at hospitals across the country - an attack that shut down wards, closed emergency rooms and brought medical treatments to a screeching halt. As similar widespread ransomware attacks were reported in dozens of countries, experts warned that online extortion attempts by hackers are a growing menace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 10
|natalie bernard
|719
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC