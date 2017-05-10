Pro-net neutrality group skeptical of FCC cyber attack claim
A pro-net neutrality group says the Federal Communications Commission is hiding something in regard to the cyber attacks that brought the agency's website down this week. "The public wants to know what the FCC is hiding," said Evan Greer, campaign director of Fight for the Future.
Read more at The Hill.
