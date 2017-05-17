Patients no longer being turned away from A&E departments after cyber attack
Patients are no longer being turned away from A&E departments after a global cyber-attack caused IT problems at various NHS sites across the country last week. Restrictions have been put in places at various hospitals over the past week, after more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries were infected with the WannaCry ransomware virus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|brent wuss
|721
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC