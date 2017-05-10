NUS, NTU networks hit by 'sophisticated' cyber attacks

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University suffered separate IT network breaches in April, according to the Cyber Security Agency and the Ministry of Education on Friday . On Apr 11, NUS detected an unauthorised intrusion into its IT systems through a single server, while NTU detected a malware attack on Apr 19 possibly due to phishing or browsing of infected sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.