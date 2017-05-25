Norfolk and Suffolk mental health tru...

Norfolk and Suffolk mental health trust on 'very high alert' for another cyber attack

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Eastern Daily Press

The Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust went unaffected by the ransomware attack on the NHS earlier this month, which saw appointments cancelled and ambulances diverted as up to 40 hospital trusts became infected. Speaking at a trust board meeting on Thursday, Leigh Howlett, director of strategy and resources, said the NSFT was largely unaffected but that it scans its systems "continuously".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... Thu theyroll 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Thu Casey 720
News A screen shot of the page computers infected wi... May 15 Hey Dude 1
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr '17 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr '17 churchterror 2
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC