Norfolk and Suffolk mental health trust on 'very high alert' for another cyber attack
The Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust went unaffected by the ransomware attack on the NHS earlier this month, which saw appointments cancelled and ambulances diverted as up to 40 hospital trusts became infected. Speaking at a trust board meeting on Thursday, Leigh Howlett, director of strategy and resources, said the NSFT was largely unaffected but that it scans its systems "continuously".
