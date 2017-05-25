NIST Helps You With Cryptography

NIST Helps You With Cryptography

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hack a day

Getting cryptography right isn't easy, and it's a lot worse on constrained devices like microcontrollers. RAM is usually the bottleneck - you will smash your stack computing a SHA-2 hash on an AVR - but other resources like computing power and flash code storage space are also at a premium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hack a day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... 12 hr theyroll 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 16 hr Casey 720
News A screen shot of the page computers infected wi... May 15 Hey Dude 1
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr '17 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr '17 churchterror 2
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,432 • Total comments across all topics: 281,282,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC