Microsoft tackles three zero-day flaws being exploited by Russian hackers

PATCH TUESDAY is here, and sees Microsoft plugging three zero-day vulnerabilities in Office and Windows itself, two of which are already known to be exploited by threat actors APT28 and Turla. Two of the exploits - namely CVE-2017-0261 and CVE-2017-0262 - are remote code execution bugs that our effective in Microsoft Office 2010, 2013 and 2016, while CVE-2017-0263 is an escalation of privilege vulnerability that can affect all versions of Windows.

