Microsoft patches "crazy bad" remote attack vulnerability found in Windows Defender
Microsoft has released an update to fix a vulnerability discovered in its MsMpEng malware protection engine used in Windows Defender, Windows Intune Endpoint Protection, Microsoft Security Essentials, and more. The bug can allow a hacker to take over a system just by sending an email or instant message - the recipient doesn't even have to open or read it for the attack to work, Defender just needs to scan the contents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TechSpot.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|natalie bernard
|719
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|Tue
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC