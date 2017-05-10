Microsoft patches "crazy bad" remote ...

Microsoft patches "crazy bad" remote attack vulnerability found in Windows Defender

Microsoft has released an update to fix a vulnerability discovered in its MsMpEng malware protection engine used in Windows Defender, Windows Intune Endpoint Protection, Microsoft Security Essentials, and more. The bug can allow a hacker to take over a system just by sending an email or instant message - the recipient doesn't even have to open or read it for the attack to work, Defender just needs to scan the contents.

