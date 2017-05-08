Microsoft makes emergency security fix
The unusual bug, in Microsoft anti-malware software such as Windows Defender, could be exploited without the recipient even opening the message. Hackers could exploit the flaw simply by sending an infected email, instant message or getting the user to click on a web browser link.
