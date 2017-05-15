Microsoft chief: Cyber attack - wake-up call for governments'
Microsoft's top lawyer has called on governments around the world to treat the international cyber attack as a "wake-up call" as he laid part of the blame at the door of the US administration. Brad Smith, the technology firm's president and chief legal officer, criticised US intelligence agencies the CIA and the National Security Agency for "stockpiling" software code which could be exploited by hackers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|brent wuss
|721
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|10 hr
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|13 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC