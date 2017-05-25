Meet the good-guy hackers protecting ...

Meet the good-guy hackers protecting your company's corporate network

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Cyberattacks cost Canadian companies billions of dollars each year in cleanup costs. So why aren't more of them trying to prevent breaches in the first place? Here's a crash course in the mysterious, frightening, sometimes arcane, but absolutely vital world of penetration testing In early March, an assistant at a major Toronto law firm received an urgent email from what appeared to be a partner's Gmail account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... 21 hr theyroll 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Thu Casey 720
News A screen shot of the page computers infected wi... May 15 Hey Dude 1
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr '17 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr '17 churchterror 2
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC