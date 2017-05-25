Meet the good-guy hackers protecting your company's corporate network
Cyberattacks cost Canadian companies billions of dollars each year in cleanup costs. So why aren't more of them trying to prevent breaches in the first place? Here's a crash course in the mysterious, frightening, sometimes arcane, but absolutely vital world of penetration testing In early March, an assistant at a major Toronto law firm received an urgent email from what appeared to be a partner's Gmail account.
Computer Security Discussions
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|21 hr
|theyroll
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Casey
|720
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
