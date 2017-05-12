Massive, fast-moving cyberattack hits as many as 74 countries
Massive, fast-moving cyberattack hits as many as 74 countries The software used may be linked to a leak of stolen NSA files. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: https://usat.ly/2q9zhWG As many as 74 countries have been hit by a huge, fast-moving and global ransomware attack that locks computers and demands the digital equivalent of $300, Kaspersky Lab, a Russian-based cybersecurity company, said Friday.
