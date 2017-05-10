Log in, look out: Cyber chaos may grow at workweek's start

Employees booting up computers at work Monday could see red as they discover they're victims of a global "ransomware" cyberattack that has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear. As a loose global network of cybersecurity experts fought the ransomware hackers, officials and experts on Sunday urged organizations and companies to update older Microsoft operating systems immediately to ensure they aren't vulnerable to a second, more powerful version of the software - or to future versions that can't be stopped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.