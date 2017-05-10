Latest firmware updates for Asus routers fix CSRF security flaws
Users of Asus RT-N and RT-AC series routers should install the latest firmware updates released for their models because they address vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to hijack router settings. The flaws were discovered by researchers from security consultancy outfit Nightwatch Cybersecurity and leave many Asus router models exposed to cross-site request forgery attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|natalie bernard
|719
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC