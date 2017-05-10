Latest firmware updates for Asus rout...

Latest firmware updates for Asus routers fix CSRF security flaws

Users of Asus RT-N and RT-AC series routers should install the latest firmware updates released for their models because they address vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to hijack router settings. The flaws were discovered by researchers from security consultancy outfit Nightwatch Cybersecurity and leave many Asus router models exposed to cross-site request forgery attacks.

