Kremlin says Ukraine's accusation of cyber attack 'groundless'
Ukrainian accusations that Moscow was behind cyber attacks on President Petro Poroshenko's official website are baseless, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. MOSCOW: Ukrainian accusations that Moscow was behind cyber attacks on President Petro Poroshenko's official website are baseless, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
