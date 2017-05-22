Korea forms consultative body against...

Korea forms consultative body against 'WannaCry' attack

10 hrs ago

South Korean formed a policy consultative body to actively deal with the global WannaCry ransomware attacks that have affected the country along with the rest of the world, the government said Tuesday. The body is made up of government officials, researchers from state-run tech institutes, including the Korea Internet & Security Agency, and major tech firms such as Microsoft Korea and Samsung Electronics Co., the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning said.

