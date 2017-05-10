Jeremy Corbyn vows NHS 'for the many'...

Jeremy Corbyn vows NHS 'for the many' with package of health reforms

Jeremy Corbyn is promising an extra A 37 billion for the NHS, with measures aimed at improving A&E performance and taking one million patients off waiting lists. The Labour leader will blame the Tories for leaving the NHS vulnerable to the ransomware cyber attack and warn that another five years of Conservative rule would result in the health service being "broken up and plundered" by private firms.

