Is There Fire Where There's Smoke? The FTC Says Yes
In January of this year, the Federal Trade Commission brought suit against Taiwan-based D-Link Corp. and its U.S. subsidiary, D-Link Systems Inc, in Los Angeles Federal Court, for failing to properly secure its consumer routers and computer cameras. According to the FTC, the devices were billed as containing "advanced network security" but actually left thousands of devices vulnerable to hacking and compromise.
