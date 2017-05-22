How Welsh experts stopped a cyber attack

How Welsh experts stopped a cyber attack

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

Last week, law enforcement agency Europol said it was the "largest ransomware attack observed in history" with around 200,000 victims. Hospitals in England and Scotland were some of the high-profile victims, with a fifth of trusts unable to accept emergency patients in the days following the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) May 15 brent wuss 719
News A screen shot of the page computers infected wi... May 15 Hey Dude 1
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr '17 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr '17 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr '17 cantshutitoff 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,075 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC