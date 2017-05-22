How Welsh experts stopped a cyber attack
Last week, law enforcement agency Europol said it was the "largest ransomware attack observed in history" with around 200,000 victims. Hospitals in England and Scotland were some of the high-profile victims, with a fifth of trusts unable to accept emergency patients in the days following the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 15
|brent wuss
|719
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC