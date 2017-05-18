Hospitals remain key targets as ransomware attacks expected to increase
The massive cyberattack this weekend that used "Wannacry" ransomware to infiltrate hundreds of thousands of computers has left organizations around the world - including medical care providers - on high alert. The attack on the British National Health Service that affected 16 hospitals became the most visible and frightening symbol of the attack, after several patients were sent to other hospitals and surgeries were canceled.
