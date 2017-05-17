Hacker's theft of "Orange is the New Black" episodes sends chills beyond Netflix
Cyber experts say the hacker who stole new, unaired episodes of the popular Netflix series "Orange is the New Black" and posted them on the Internet highlighted the vulnerability of the digital supply chain. One or more hackers known as thedarkoverload took 10 episodes from Larson Studios, a postproduction house, and released them after Netflix refused to meet ransom demands.
