Hackers just gave you another reason to hate vaping
With a few tweaks of the pen, a security researcher has demonstrated that vaporizers can be modified in such a way as to pass code to your computer. The problem, as with many things security related, comes down to the USB port.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|Thu
|theyroll
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Casey
|720
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC