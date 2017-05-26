Hackers just gave you another reason ...

Hackers just gave you another reason to hate vaping

With a few tweaks of the pen, a security researcher has demonstrated that vaporizers can be modified in such a way as to pass code to your computer. The problem, as with many things security related, comes down to the USB port.

Chicago, IL

