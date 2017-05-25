Hackers Can Use Subtitles to Infect Y...

Hackers Can Use Subtitles to Infect Your Devices

18 hrs ago Read more: PC Magazine

Researchers from security firm Check Point said 'hundreds of millions' of devices running media players such as VLC, Kodi, Popcorn Time, and Stremio are at risk. Security researchers have discovered a new attack vector that could allow online miscreants to gain access to your PC, mobile device, and smart TV: malicious subtitles.

