Hackers are trying to bring the WannaCry ransomware back from the dead

A little more than a week ago, a particularly nasty piece of ransomware dubbed "WannaCry" began spreading at an impressive clip all across the globe. Targeting Windows machines - and based off of a leaked NSA exploit - impacted users found that all of their computer files had been encrypted and could only be recovered by making a $300 payment in Bitcoin.

