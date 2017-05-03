Hacker launches nationwide 'phishing'...

Hacker launches nationwide 'phishing' attack against Gmail accounts

15 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Cyber experts said one or more hackers have launched a nationwide "phishing" attack on Google Gmail, sending messages meant to trick people into giving out personal information, including their address books. The emails contain the name of a person's friend, acquaintance or family member and ask the recipient to open a Google Doc.

