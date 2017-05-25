Hacker known as His Royal Gingerness admits cyber-attacks on Norwich...
Daniel Devereux, 30, of no fixed address, targeted the websites of Norwich International Airport and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire A hacker calling himself His Royal Gingerness has admitted two cyber-attacks on the websites of an airport and a hospital.
