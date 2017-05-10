Hack 'could be just the beginning', says doctor who warned of cyber threat
A doctor who said hospitals could be vulnerable to ransomware one day before a virus struck the NHS has warned this could "just be the beginning". Dr Krishna Chinthapalli said the havoc wreaked on some health services in an international cyber attack could encourage hackers to target hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 10
|natalie bernard
|719
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC